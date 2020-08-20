Policeman Arrested For Threatening Assam Health Minister On Video

Assam: A policeman has been arrested for threatening Himanta Biswa Sarma on video (File)

A policeman has been arrested in Assam after he was seen in a video threatening Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the police said. Assistant sub-inspector Panitra Mech, who was posted in Baksa district, some 86 km from main city Guwahati, was seen in the video that was shared widely on social media on August 15.

"He was featured in a video that went viral on August 15. We inquired into it and arrested Mech. he had threatened the state health minister and his family. The video had gone viral," Baksa Superintendent of Police Prateek Thube told reporters.

Mr Thube said the police are investigating when the video was taken, who else were involved in making it and under what circumstances.

Sources said the video could be two years old and it was made to go viral only recently.