Police Versus Congress Students' Wing In Bhopal During Protest March

Thousands of students' from the Congress students' wing NSUI -- led by senior party leaders -- clashed with the police during a mega protest in Bhopal against the education policy of Madhya Pradesh today. A lathicharge by the police did not deter the protesters from marching towards the residence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Party sources said students from all 52 districts of the state are participating in the protest.

The students contend that members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes are not receiving their scholarship. Besides they pointed out other loopholes in the education system.

The police, unable to stop them at the first barricade, used batons. Visuals from the spot showed the police trying to beat back the students, most of whom managed to evade them and go over the barricades.