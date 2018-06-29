Police Verification Of Couple Harassed For Passport Being Checked: Centre

Tanvi Seth had accused a passport officer of insulting the couple over their inter-faith marriage. (File)

The External Affairs Ministry today said the police verification report on the passport of Tanvi Seth, who had accused a Lucknow passport official of humiliating her and her husband over their inter-faith marriage, is under examination.



In its report, the Uttar Pradesh Police has said that Ms Seth had not been living in Lucknow for the past one year. According to the police verification report sent to the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Ms Seth has been residing in Noida.



"Police verification report in respect of Tanvi Seth has been received. We are examining the report. Our passport officers are empowered to take necessary action as per the Passport Act," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters in response to a question.



Ms Seth and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, who have been married for 12 years, wrote about their ordeal on Twitter and tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on June 20.



They had alleged that passport department official Vikas Mishra asked Mr Siddiqui to convert to Hinduism and pulled up Ms Seth for marrying a Muslim when they went there to file passport applications.



On June 21, the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow transferred Mr Mishra and issued passports to the couple.



Following the transfer of Mr Mishra, Ms Swaraj was trolled on the Twitter. In protest, she had liked and retweeted the abusive tweets against her.



