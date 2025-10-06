Police To Patrol Using Horses, Boats During Bihar Elections

Horses will be used by police for patrolling in 250 polling booths in Bihar's Diara region while patrol parties will travel through boats to around 197 stations, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference to announce the schedule of the Bihar assembly polls, Mr Kumar said ballot papers on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will display colour photographs of the candidate.

"In Diara region, patrolling will be done by police using horses in at least 250 polling stations. Similarly, polling parties will travel by boat in 197 polling stations," Mr Kumar said.

A total 90,712 polling booths will be set up for the Bihar assembly elections with over 7.42 crore eligible voters.

Since 2015, the ballot papers pasted on the EVMs had black and white photos of candidates, which many voters found difficult to recognise.

"The serial number will also be displayed more prominently on the machines," Mr Kumar said.

The elections for 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on November 14.

