Police Stations In Bihar Not Linked To Centre's Crime Database

No police station in Bihar has been linked to the CCTNS, a pan-India database of crime and criminals, Director of the National Crime Records Bureau Ish Kumar said Monday.

At a two-day conference on 'CCTNS-Good practices and Success Stories', organised by the NCRB, Mr Kumar said 14,749 police stations out of the 15,655 police stations in the country and 6,649 higher offices out of the 7,931 are connected with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

"Out of the remaining 1,000 police stations, 894 are from Bihar," he said in presence of Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, who inaugurated the conference.

The CCTNS, a Rs 2,000-crore project, was conceptualised in 2009 by then home minister P Chidambaram in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Its database helps law enforcement agencies to get information on crime and criminals on the realtime basis.

The CCTNS database is accessible to Central Bureau of Investigation, Intelligence Bureau, National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

It will also have digitise data related to FIR registration, investigation and chargesheets in all police stations.

The NCRB chief said the criminal record check of applicants of Global Entry programme (GEP) of the United States is being done by NCRB using CCTNS.

The CCTNS is also sending data to the NDC regularly, he said.