Woman Accuses Pak High Commission Staff Of 'Inappropriate Touch': Police

According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer

All India | | Updated: January 14, 2019 14:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Accuses Pak High Commission Staff Of 'Inappropriate Touch': Police

The police also denied media reports that the staffer was detained.


New Delhi: 

A staffer of the Pakistan High Commission was taken to a city police station for reportedly touching a woman inappropriately, the police said today.

The woman and the staffer were brought to Sarojini Nagar police station on Sunday, they said.

According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer.

The man said his hand merely brushed past the woman due to heavy crowd in the market, police said.

A senior police official said the matter was sorted out after the man apologised to the woman.

The police also denied media reports that the staffer was detained.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Pakistan High Commission DelhiInappropriate touchPak High Commission staffer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Makar SankrantiTejashwi YadavTahawwur RanaArjan Kumar SikriLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAustralian OpenMeghalaya MinerGujarat CoupleKumbh Mela FireGalaxy MOneplus 7

................................ Advertisement ................................