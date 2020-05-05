Police Register Case Against 4 Missing COVID-19 Patients In Maharashtra's Nanded

All four missing COVID-19 patients are from Nanded, police said (Representational)

A case has been registered against four COVID-19 patients, who went missing in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have launched a manhunt for the four persons, who were among 20 pilgrims from the Langar Sahib, part of the Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara, an official said.

Of the 20 pilgrims who tested positive, 16 were traced on Sunday, while hunt is on for the remaining four, all of whom are residents of Nanded, he said.

At least 20 pilgrims tested positive for coronavirus, after swabs of 97 persons staying at Langar Sahib were sent for testing between April 30 and May 1. However, by the time the reports came in, the 20 had moved, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and other provisions of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act was registered at the Vazirabad police station, he added.