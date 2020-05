20 People From Maharashtra's Nanded Gurdwara Test COVID-19 Positive

Swabs of total 97 people residing in the gurdwara had been collected for testing. (Representational)

Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday.

Swabs of total 97 people residing in the gurdwara had been collected for testing. Of them 20 have tested positive for the infection, civil surgeon Dr Neelkanth Bhosikar told news agency Press Trust of India.

"They have been admitted to NRI Bhawan COVID Care Centre in Nanded city," he said.

Their samples had been collected on April 30 and May 1, he said.

Twenty-five of them have tested negative, while the reports of 41 others are awaited. Reports of 11 others are undecided, Dr Bhosikar said in a statement.

The Gurdwara Langar Sahib had been shut on Friday after several pilgrims from Punjab, who returned to their state after visiting this shrine, tested coronavirus positive, officials had said.

The Gurdwara Hazur Sahib located in the vicinity was also sealed by the local authorities on Friday. Hazur Sahib, also known as Takht Hazuri Sahib Sachkhand, is among the holiest Sikh shrines in the country.

As per the Punjab government figures, at least 115 of the over 3,500 pilgrims who returned from the Nanded gurdwara have tested positive for coronavirus.

On April 23, several pilgrims from Nanded had hired private vehicles to reach Punjab.

On the way back on April 28, two drivers and their helper were stopped at Ardhapur on Nanded border. Their samples were taken, which confirmed that they are coronavirus positive. They are currently being treated at Vishnupuri in Nanded district, Dr Bhosikar said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Nanded district has reached 26, he added.

"Two of them have died during treatment," he said.

World 33,61,684 Cases 20,61,735 Active 10,60,859 Recovered 2,39,090 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 187 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 33,61,684 and 2,39,090 have died; 20,61,735 are active cases and 10,60,859 have recovered as on May 2, 2020 at 5:48 pm. India 37,776 2411 Cases 26,535 1387 Active 10,018 953 Recovered 1,223 71 Deaths In India, there are 37,776 confirmed cases including 1,223 deaths. The number of active cases is 26,535 and 10,018 have recovered as on May 2, 2020 at 5:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 3029 Pune 660 Thane 465 Nashik 96 Nagpur 76 Mumbai Sub Ur 67 Yavatmal 32 Aurangabad 30 Sangli 27 Ahmednagar 27 Sholapur 21 Buldhana 21 Palaghar 17 Akola 17 Raigad 17 Satara 14 Kolhapur 8 Latur 8 Ratnagiri 7 Amravati 6 Jalgaon 3 Osmanabad 3 Sindhudurg (kudal) 2 Chandrapur 2 Dhule 2 Beed 1 Washim 1 Parbhani 1 Jalna 1 Nandurbar 1 Gondia 1 Hingoli 1 Details Awaited* 6842 11506 1008 9142 876 1879 106 485 26 Gujarat District Cases Ahmedabad 1298 Surat 338 Vadodara 188 Rajkot 40 Bhavnagar 32 Anand 28 Bharuch 23 Gandhi Nagar 17 Patan 15 Narmada 12 Panchmahal 11 Banaskantha 10 Arvalli 8 Chhota Udepur 7 Kutch 6 Mehsana 6 Botad 5 Porbandar 3 Mahisagar 3 Kheda 3 Gir Somnath 3 Dahod 3 Sabarkantha 2 Valsad 2 Morbi 1 Jamnagar 1 Tapi 1 Details Awaited* 2655 4721 326 3750 182 735 122 236 22 Delhi District Cases Tj From Quaritine 1080 Central Delhi 184 South East 130 West Delhi 122 South Delhi 70 North Delhi 60 Shahadara 48 South West Delhi 42 East Delhi 38 New Delhi 37 North West Delhi 32 North East Delhi 25 Details Awaited* 1870 3738 223 2510 148 1167 73 61 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 915 Bhopal 277 Khargon 41 Dhaar 41 Khandwa (east Nimar) 32 Ujjain 29 Raisen 29 Hoshangabad 25 Jabalpur 25 Barwani 24 Dewas 18 Vidisha 13 Ratlam 13 Morena 13 Mandsaur 9 Agar 8 Shajapur 6 Sheopur-kalan 4 Alirajpur 3 Gwalior 3 Sagar 2 Shivpuri 2 Chindwara 2 Betul 2 Rajgarh 1 Dindori 1 Tikamgarh 1 Details Awaited* 1180 2719 2050 524 42 145 8 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 537 Jodhpur 228 Bharatpur 102 Kota 99 Tonk 95 Banswara 60 Iran Evacuees 60 Nagaur 58 Jhunjhunu 37 Bikaner 35 Jaisalmer 32 Bhilwara 28 Ajmer 23 Jhalawar 20 Churu 14 Dausa 13 Alwar 7 Dungarpur 5 Sawai Madhopur 5 Udaipur 4 Hanumangarh 3 Karauli 3 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 2 Dholpur 1 Barmer 1 Details Awaited* 1190 2666 82 1488 1116 280 62 4 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 303 Coimbatore 133 Tiruppur 109 Dindigul 76 Erode 70 Tirunelveli 62 Chengalpattu 53 Tiruchirapalli 50 Namakkal 50 Thiruvallur 48 Thanjavur 46 Madurai 46 Nagapattinam 44 Theni 43 Karur 42 Ranipet 39 Villupuram 36 Thoothukudi 27 Thiruvarur 27 Cuddalore 26 Tenkasi 26 Salem 24 Vellore 22 Virudhunagar 19 Tirupattur 17 Nagerkoil (kanyakumari) 16 Sivagangai 12 Tiruvannamalai 12 Ramanathapuram 11 Udagamandalam 9 Kancheepuram 9 Perambalur 5 Ariyalur 4 Kalllakurichi 3 Pudukottai 1 Details Awaited* 1006 2526 203 1186 148 1312 54 28 1 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Agra 241 Lucknow 167 Gautam Budha Nagar 98 Meerut 75 Saharanpur 72 Kanpur 59 Firozabad 58 Moradabad 58 Ghaziabad 41 Shamli 26 Bijnor 26 Basti 19 Bulandshahar 18 Sitapur 17 Hapur 17 Amroha 17 Baghpat 15 Rampur 15 Varanasi 14 Budaun 13 Azamgarh 7 Auraiya 7 Sambhal 7 Mathura 6 Maharajganj 6 Ghazipur 6 Kannauj 6 Pratapgarh 6 Bareilly 6 Muzaffar Nagar 5 Jaunpur 5 Lakhimpur Kheri 4 Mainpuri 4 Hathras 4 Kanshi Ram Nagar (kasganj) 3 Mirzapur 3 Etah 3 Etawah 3 Kaushambi 2 Banda 2 Pilibhit 2 Hardoi 2 Rae-bareilly 2 Unnao 1 Sultanpur 1 Bara-banki 1 Sant Kabir Nagar 1 Shahjahanpur 1 Sant Ravi Das Nagar (bhadoi) 1 Mau 1 Gonda 1 Allahabad 1 Details Awaited* 1279 2455 174 1756 71 656 101 43 2 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 158 Guntur 128 Krishna 76 Nellore 67 Prakasam 44 Kadapa 37 West Godavari 35 Anantapur 29 Chittoor 28 East Godavari 24 Visakhapatnam 20 Details Awaited* 879 1525 62 1051 24 441 38 33 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 472 Suryapet 75 Nizamabad 56 Vikarabad 36 Hyderabad Rural (ranga Reddy) 35 Gadwal (jogulamba) 32 Medchal 30 Warangal 25 Adilabad 19 Karimnagar 19 Nirmal 18 Yadadri 15 Nalgonda 15 Mahaboobnagar 12 Kamareddy 11 Sangareddy 8 Khammam 7 Medak 6 Asifabad (komarambhim) 5 Kothagudem (badadri) 4 Jagityal 3 Siricilla (rajanna) 3 Bhupalpally (jayashanker) 3 Nagarkurnool 2 Peddapally 2 Mulugu 2 Janagoan 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Details Awaited* 138 1057 18 590 18 441 26 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 184 Howrah 79 North 24 Parganas 46 Purba Mednipur 21 Hooghly 12 South 24 Parganas 9 Kalimpomg 7 Paschim Burdwan 7 Nadia 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Darjeeling 4 Paschim Mednipur 4 Diamond Harbour-hd 3 Murshidabad 2 Basirhat-hd 1 Purba Burdwan 1 Nandigram-hd 1 Details Awaited* 403 795 623 139 33 Punjab District Cases Sasnagar 61 Jalandhar 48 Patiala 26 Pathankot 24 Nawanshahr (sbs Nagar) 19 Ludhiana 16 Amritsar 11 Mansa 11 Hoshiarpur 7 Moga 4 Rupnagar 3 Sangrur 3 Faridkot 3 Kapurthala 2 Barnala 2 Fatehgarh Sahib (sarhind) 2 Muktsar 1 Gurdaspur 1 Firozepur 1 Details Awaited* 527 772 415 640 392 112 22 20 1 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Bandipora 81 Srinagar 79 Baramulla 43 Kupwara 31 Jammu 27 Shopian 22 Udhampur 20 Ganderbal 14 Badgam 13 Kulgam 6 Rajouri 4 Samba 4 Anantnag 3 Pulwama 3 Details Awaited* 289 639 25 384 247 31 8 Karnataka District Cases Mysuru 84 Bbmp 66 Belagavi 42 Vijayapura 32 Kalburgi 27 Bengaluru (u) 23 Bagalkote 21 Chikkaballapur 16 Bidar 15 Dakshin Kannada 14 Ballari 13 Mandya 12 Bengaluru (r) 12 Uttara Kannada 11 Dharwad 7 Gadag 4 Udupi 3 Tumakuru 2 Davanagere 2 Kodagu 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 190 598 22 318 255 20 25 3 Kerala District Cases Kasaragode 170 Cannanore(kannur) 92 Ernakulam 24 Kozhicode (calicut) 20 Malappuram 20 Pathanamthitta 17 Thiruvananthapuram 14 Thrissur 13 Idukki 10 Kollam 9 Palakkad 8 Alappuzha 5 Kottayam 3 Wyanad 3 Details Awaited* 90 498 1 102 392 9 4 Bihar District Cases Siwan 29 Nalanda 28 Munger 20 Begusarai 9 Patna 7 Gaya 5 Buxar 4 Gopalganj 3 Nawada 3 Bhagalpur 1 Bhojpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Vaishali 1 Details Awaited* 358 471 45 370 28 98 16 3 1 Haryana District Cases Nuh 57 Faridabad 42 Gurgaon 38 Palwal 34 Panchkula 18 Ambala 12 Sonepat 7 Karnal 6 Panipat 5 Sirsa 4 Yamunanagar 3 Bhiwani 3 Kurukshetra 2 Kaithal 2 Jind 2 Hissar 2 Rohtak 1 Fatehabad 1 Charkhi Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 120 360 47 129 28 227 18 4 1 Odisha District Cases Khurda (bhuvaneshwar) 46 Bhadrak 8 Balasore 3 Jajpur 2 Kalahandi 2 Kendrapara 2 Sundargarh 2 Cuttack 1 Dhenkanal 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 86 154 11 98 55 14 1 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 25 Bokaro 10 Hazaribagh 3 Dhanbad 2 Simdega 2 Deoghar 1 Giridh 1 Koderma 1 Details Awaited* 66 111 88 20 3 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 26 Details Awaited* 62 88 32 71 32 17 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 24 Nainital 9 Haridwar 7 Udhamsingh Nagar 4 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 12 58 1 21 37 1 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Korba 28 Raipur 5 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 7 43 3 7 3 36 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 6 Dhubri 4 Goalpara 4 Nalbari 4 Kamrup Metro 2 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 S Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 8 43 1 10 32 3 1 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Una 16 Solan 9 Chamba 6 Kangra 5 Hamirpur 2 Sirmaur 1 Details Awaited* 1 40 9 30 2 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases South Andaman 16 Details Awaited* 17 33 17 16 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh (ladakh) 14 Details Awaited* 8 22 5 17 1 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 11 Details Awaited* 1 12 11 0 1 Puducherry District Cases Puducherry 6 Details Awaited* 2 8 3 5 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 6 South Goa 1 7 0 7 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 0 2 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 North Tripura 1 2 0 2 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizwal West 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Lohit 1 1 0 1 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)