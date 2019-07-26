Police Officer's Wife, 2-Year-Old Son Axed To Death In Haryana: Cops

The wife and a three-year-old son of a constable were apparently axed to death at their home by unidentified persons in Haryana's Hisar district, police said.

Sunita (28) and her son, Nikhil, were found dead on the floor on Thursday and an axe was lying near them in their house at Dobhi village, 30 km from the district headquarters. Their bodies were found in a room that was locked from outside, an officer said.

It seems that the mother and her child were axed to death and the attackers fled the scene. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the officer said, adding that the constable, Sahab Ram, was posted in Fatehabad district.

