Police Officers Expected To Treat Women With Dignity: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has observed that police officers are expected to treat women with dignity and must refrain from using inappropriate or unparliamentary language.

The high court made the observation while dealing with a woman's petition seeking guidelines that police stations should treat women respectfully, and no unparliamentary language should be used by police officers while dealing with women.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said, "The court finds no reason to frame any such guidelines. It is beyond dispute that police officials are expected to treat women with dignity and must refrain from using inappropriate or unparliamentary language. Hence, the prayer sought is misconceived." The petitioner, Thoppani Sanjeev Rao, sought an investigation into her complaint registered as a case by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

She contended that despite NHRC's directive to police to take necessary action within four weeks, no action was taken.

The court, in its October 14 order, noted that regarding the prayer qua NHRC, the petitioner stated that in the event of non-compliance with the earlier directions, the commission possesses suo motu powers to inquire into the matter.

"For this purpose, it is open to the petitioner to invoke the jurisdiction of the commission by filing an appropriate representation/application seeking necessary directions," it said.

