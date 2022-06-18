Off-Duty Cop Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Pampore

It is suspected that terrorists kidnapped the sub-inspector from his home.

An off-duty police officer was killed in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir. While a formal police statement is awaited, terrorists are suspected to have committed the act.

The body of Farooq Ahmad Mir, a Jammu and Kashmir police sub- inspector (ministerial wing) was found in the fields this morning.

It is suspected that terrorists kidnapped the sub-inspector from his home at Samboora in Pampore and killed him in the nearby fields.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the fallen police officer had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol.

"Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The officer was posted in the Indian Reserve Police or IRP battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

There has been a series of targeted attacks on off duty policemen in Kashmir. Police say all the terrorists behind the recent targeted attacks were killed during encounters.