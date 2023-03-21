Police Custody Of Man Accused Of Blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis Extended

A court on Tuesday remanded alleged bookie Anil Jaisinghani in police custody till March 27 in a case related to alleged attempt to blackmail and bribe Amruta Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife.

The court also extended the police remand of Jaisinghani's daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani till March 24.

Anil Jaisinghani was arrested from Gujarat a day before. He was produced before additional sessions judge D D Almale on Tuesday.

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Amruta Fadnavis accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case in which Anil Jaisinghani was involved, and also threatening her.

Aniksha was produced before the court on Tuesday at the end of her initial remand. The court extended her custody as police said it was necessary for further probe.

The father-daughter duo have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and extortion and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

At least 17 cases are pending against Anil Jaisinghani, police had said earlier.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)