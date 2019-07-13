Police Constable Beaten To Death By Mob In Rajasthan

Abdul Gani was a resident of Rajsamand

A police constable who was investigating a land dispute was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday.

Head constable Abdul Gani, 48, a resident of Kunwariya, was probing a land dispute and had gone to the site when a mob attacked him after an argument over encroachment. The policeman sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

He was taken to a community health centre where he died of his injuries.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the state's police department. Senior officers have reached the spot and are trying to identify and arrest the attackers.

More details awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.