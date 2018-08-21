Police Complaints Against Bihar Professor For Facebook Post On Vajpayee

Sanjay Kumar was beaten for his comments on social media that appeared to criticise Vajpayee (File)

Two separate police complaints have been lodged against the assistant professor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU),who was badly beaten up by a mob for sharing a Facebook post critical to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

One FIR has been lodged against assistant professor Sanjay Kumar by a university colleague under SC & ST Act while another one by a local resident for hurting his and others sentiment by posting critical comment on Mr Vajpayee.

One Ranjit Yadav, a resident of Lakshmipur village lodged an FIR yesterday against the assistant professor with the town police station for hurting his and others sentiment by making adverse comment on his Facebook on the former PM, town police station SHO Anand Kumar said.

The FIR was lodged under two sections of IPC-- 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), the SHO said.

An another FIR has been lodged against him on Sunday last with scheduled caste police station by a MGCU professor Dinesh Vyas. Name of an another university colleague Shashikant Rai been added in the second FIR.

The FIR was registered under the provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act in addition to various sections of IPC that included- 341, 504 and 506.

Advertisement

Mr Vyas, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan and the complainant, alleged that both Sanjay Kumar and Shashikant Rai used to make uncharitable comments in order to mentally harass him, scheduled caste police station SHO Krishnadeo Khatait said.

The assistant professor was beaten up by a group of people on August 17 over sharing comment criticising former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Facebook a day after his death on August 16.

The professor was allegedly dragged out of his residence by the mob in Azad Nagar locality of Motihari town, stripped down to his undergarments and thrashed.

According to media reports, Mr Kumar had shared a post on Facebook questioning Mr Vajpayee's political ideology. Subsequently, he had lodged an FIR at the town police station against 12 persons in connection with assault on him.

The University, which came into functional existence in 2016, was closed on August 19 for an indefinite period over tension prevailing in the campus after the professor was beaten up.