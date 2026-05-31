Police Case Against Ex-Bengal Sports Minister Over Messi Event Mess

The Bidhannagar South Police Station has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas over the chaos during football icon Lionel Messi's tour in Kolkata last year.

This comes days after Satadru Dutta, the organiser of the Messi GOAT Tour in Kolkata, filed a complaint against him and several others in a case linked to the mayhem that unfolded at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on December 13, 2025.

The FIR alleges that Biswas, ahead of the Argentine footballer's event at the Yuba Bharati Satidum, had demanded a large number of tickets from Dutta for his own distributions.

He even threatened to cancel the event if his demands were not met, it said.

The FIR against Biswas has been lodged under a total of five sections: Common Object [3(5)], Extortion [308(2)], Cheating [318(4)], Criminal Intimidation [351(2)], and Criminal Conspiracy [61(2)].

The former state sports minister also faces allegations of having procured 22,000 'complimentary' tickets from Dutta. The organiser in his complaint had further alleged that these tickets were subsequently resold on the black market.

The crowd that gathered around Messi during the event consisted primarily of organisers, photographers, political leaders, ministers, and their close associates.