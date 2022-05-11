Police Case Against Actor Joju George In Off-Road Driving Event

A video of the actor driving his Wrangler jeep during the event had gone viral on social media

A case has been registered against actor Joju George in connection with an off-road driving event held in Vagamon, a hill station in Idukki district of Kerala.

Besides the actor, the others named in the FIR include the event organisers and the owner of the land where it was held on May 7, a senior police officer said.

A video of the actor driving his Wrangler jeep during the event had gone viral on social media and George could be seen thrilled and enthusiastic after completing the off-road course.

Subsequently, on May 9 the Idukki district president of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) sent a complaint to the office of the District Collector and District Police Chief from where it was sent to Vagamon police station.

Thereafter, on the same day, a case was registered against the actor, the event organisers and the land owner for conducting an unauthorised off-road driving event -- which is prohibited in the district -- and for the offence of engaging in an act which endangers life or personal safety of others under section 336 of IPC, police said.

The punishment provided for under section 336 IPC is a maximum jail term of three months or a fine of up to Rs 250 or both.

The officer said the investigation was going on and based on that additional charges may or may not be added.

Presently, police were collecting all details and evidence, like the video footage of the event, and thereafter, the actors and the others may be summoned for questioning, the officer said.

