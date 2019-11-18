2 Maoists Arrested From Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Tiffin Bomb Recovered

The two were arrested them from a forest almost 70 km away from Dantewada (Representational)

Two maoists were arrested by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district and a tiffin bomb planted by them was also recovered, police said today.

Baman Mandavi, 27, and Hidma Podiyami, 26, both jan-militia members, were arrested from the forest on Sunday evening near Nadenar village, around 70 km from Dantewada, a local police official said.

Personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 195th battalion were involved in the search operation, he added.

"Based on their interrogation, a tiffin bomb planted by them to harm security forces was recovered from the area along with a detonator and an electric wire," the official said.

The arrested duo were associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) since the last several years, he said.

"Their job involves arranging ration for senior ultras and keeping an eye on the movement of security forces. The duo were allegedly involved in planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and iron spikes to target security personnel," the official explained.

