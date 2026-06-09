'PoK Is Jallianwala Bagh, Asim Munir Is General Dwyer': Ex J&K Top Cop

Likening the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid accused Field Marshal General Asim Munir of acting like General Dyer by ordering action against innocent, unarmed protesters demanding basic amenities.

SP Vaid alleged that Pakistan was using brutal force against unarmed civilians in PoK. "Pakistan can never be a well-wisher of Kashmiris," he said. "First, they killed innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir by pushing armed terrorists into the region, and now they are killing Kashmiris in PoK through brute force."

Slamming Pakistan's decision to ban the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), Vaid said, "Nothing can be a bigger joke than this. JAAC, which comprises student, social and political organisations, has been declared a terror outfit, while globally designated terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar continue to sit in the lap of the Army and ISI, enjoying all benefits."

The former DGP also questioned the silence of Kashmir-centric leaders over the crackdown. "Kuchh toh bolo (say something). Why are your lips sealed?" he asked.

Vaid criticised what he called the selective outrage of some Kashmir-centric leaders. He said they are quick to speak out on issues such as Gaza and Palestine but remain silent on the situation in PoK. "They beat their chests for Gaza, but are mute spectators here," he said.

Ongoing Situation In PoK

Tensions have escalated across PoK over the past month, with widespread protests reported in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and several other districts. Demonstrators led by JAAC, a coalition of traders, students and civil society groups, are demanding subsidised flour, lower electricity tariffs and an end to privileges enjoyed by the ruling elite.

The protests turned deadly earlier this week after Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire on demonstrators, killing 27 people and injuring more than 200, according to JAAC.

Authorities have since imposed movement restrictions and internet curbs in several areas. The government has also banned JAAC and designated it a terrorist organisation, a move that has drawn criticism from rights groups.

The unrest continues to fuel public anger across PoK, with protesters accusing authorities of suppressing a movement centred on economic grievances and basic civic demands.