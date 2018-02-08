Poachers Killed 74 Rhinos In Assam In 3 Years: Forest Minister Twenty one rhinos were killed in 2015, 22 the next year and nine last year, Pramilla Rani Brahma said in reply to a question by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam.

Nine Rhinos were killed last year. (Representational) Guwahati: Altogether 74 rhinos were killed by poachers in Assam since 2015 and 316 poachers arrested during 2015-17, Forest Minister Pramilla Rani Brahma said in the Assembly today.



Twenty one rhinos were killed in 2015, 22 the next year and nine last year, Ms Brahma said in reply to a question by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam.



To another query, the minister said police records showed the involvement of militant outfits in poaching of the Pride of Assam, and action was taken against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.



