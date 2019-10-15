Man With 90 Lakhs Deposit In Scam-Hit PMC Bank Dies Hours After Protest

PMC Bank depositor Sanjay Gulati had lost his job with the now-grounded Jet Airways.

An account holder at the Punjab Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, who had over Rs 90 lakh with the troubled bank, died in Mumbai on Monday. He died of a heart attack hours after attending a protest by distressed customers of the bank outside a Mumbai court.

Sanjay Gulati, 51, went for a protest march outside a city court on Monday morning and had been under stress because of his deposit being stuck, said Manali Narkar, who was among the agitating depositors. Ms Narkar said the depositors will hold a peaceful candle light march this evening.

The Oshiwara resident took part in the protest along with his 80-year-old father. He died due to a heart attack while having dinner on Monday, a senior official at the Oshiwara police station was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mr Gulati, who was an engineer with the now-grounded Jet Airways, had lost his job. He has a wife and two children, including a specially-abled son.

Depositors, friends and family members of Sanjay Gulati gathered outside his home this afternoon. “Any of us could face a similar fate… Six of my family members have accounts at PMC Bank," a neighbour told NDTV.

"When will get the government and the RBI wake up?" said a woman whose three family members have accounts in PMC Bank.

The crisis at the cooperative bank was set off after real estate firm HDIL defaulting on loans from PMC Bank worth Rs. 4,355 crore.

The PMC Bank has been placed under "directions" by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since last month, wherein depositors' withdrawals have been capped. The central bank on Monday raised withdrawal limit for account holders of PMC Bank to Rs. 40,000 from earlier withdrawal limit of Rs. 25,000.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he will take up the PMC Bank crisis with the centre after the October 21 Maharashta election. "We will request the centre to help depositors get their money back. I will personally be following up on this," he said today.

"The RBI never said state government controls the bank. It's a multi-state bank and licences are given by the RBI only. We have initiated action by the EoW and action has been taken against those responsible. We will do everything possible in our capacity to help the depositors of PMC Bank," said Mr Fadnavis while launching the BJP's election manifesto.

Worried depositors of the bank, which has deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore, have been protesting across Mumbai, met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week after they protested before her press conference. She had subsequently urged the RBI Governor to look into the concerns of the customers.

Four people, including promoters of HDIL to which PMC Bank made the sour loans, and the bank's former chairman and ex-managing director have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam.

Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan,were named in a police complaint that also accused the bank's management of concealing non-performing assets and disbursing loans to HDIL leading to a loss of at least Rs. 4,300 crore, in the latest banking fraud case to spook the country's depositors and investors.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money-laundering case against the Wadhwan brothers and had raided six places in Mumbai.

The PMC case has sparked renewed concerns about the health of India's troubled banking sector, which has been rocked by a multi-billion dollar fraud at a state-run lender, the collapse of a major infrastructure lender, bad loan issues at state-run banks and a liquidity squeeze that has hit shadow lenders.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.