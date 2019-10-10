Will Talk To RBI Chief On Distress Of PMC Bank Clients: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she will speak with the RBI Governor this evening on the Punjab Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank crisis. She met a group of angry customers of the cooperative bank in Mumbai this afternoon just addressing a press conference.

Several customers were protesting outside the BJP office where Ms Sitharaman, the venue of her press conference.

"I will once again talk to the Governor of Reserve Bank this evening to convey the distress of PMC clients," Ms Sitharaman.

On Wednesday, PMC customers, who have argued that the revised Rs. 25,000 limit on withdrawals imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is still too little, protested outside a Mumbai court. Carrying placards that read "No Bail, Only Jail", they accused the RBI of not taking strict action against the erring officials and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Last week Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan, the promoters of the crisis-hit real estate firm HDIL, were arrested by the by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police after their firm set off a crisis at PMC Bank by defaulting on loans worth Rs. 6,500.

Enforcement Directorate filed a money-laundering case against the Wadhwan brothers and carried out raids at six places in Mumbai, including the HDIL office in Bandra (East) and the Wadhwan residence in Bandra (West).

The PMC case has sparked renewed concerns about the health of India's troubled banking sector, which has been rocked by a multi-billion dollar fraud at a state-run lender, the collapse of a major infrastructure lender, bad loan issues at state-run banks and a liquidity squeeze that has hit shadow lenders.

The RBI has responded to allay fears over the crisis.

"There are rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors. RBI would like to assure the general public that Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours," the RBI said in a tweet on October 1.

