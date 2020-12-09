'Will Unleash Massive Network': Cabinet Clears Public Wi-Fi Access Plan

The cabinet said easier Wi-Fi access would boost employment and income generation (Representational)

The union cabinet on Wednesday paved the way for free wireless internet in public spaces - under a scheme labelled the Prime Minister's Wi-Fi Access Network Initiative (PM-WANI) - that it said would jumpstart a "massive Wi-Fi revolution" across the country.

"The cabinet has taken a decision to launch PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface to unleash a massive Wi-Fi network in our country. Public data centres will be opened across the country. There will be no licence fee or registration (for providing internet access)," Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union Minister for Information Technology, told reporters.

Public Wi-Fi networks will be set up by Public Data Office Aggregators (PDOA) through Public Data Offices (PDO) across the country, the cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said.

Third parties can develop an app that can be downloaded by users, who must register themselves and can then be connected to the nearest Wi-Fi network.

Although there will be no licence fees, PDOAs, PDOs and app providers need to be registered with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This will happen within seven days of application.

Mr Prasad said the proposal - presented by the DoT - would promote the growth of public Wi-Fi networks and, in turn, provide employment opportunities and enhance income generation

"(The use of) public Wi-Fi hotspots will massively encourage its proliferation and penetration across the length and breadth of the country. Availability and use of broadband will enhance income, employment, quality of life and ease of doing business," he declared.

At today's meeting the cabinet also approved the provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between the mainland (from Kerala's Kochi) and the Lakshadweep islands.

With input from ANI