'PM Ushered Us In Golden Era. Vote For Him In 2019 Too': Yogi Adityanath

PM brought welfare measures for masses, Yogi Adityanath said. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged people to repose their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi again in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, saying the country has been ushered by him into a golden era after 2014.

The Chief Minister made the appeal while addressing a large gathering of predominantly backward and Dalit sections of the society, organised by BJP Pichhda Morcha in Lucknow.

"You are the followers of the Ashoka the Great traditions, in whose regime, India's golden era had started," said Yogi Adityanath, adding "a golden era began once again in India after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuming the power."

"Under the leadeship of Prime Minister Modi, India's pride and honour increased across the globe. The Prime Minister got an unprecedented welcome in foreign countries and India emerged as a sashakt rashtra (empowered nation)," he said.

He urged the people present at the venue to unite all sections of the society and pledge to make PM Modi the country's Prime Minister again after the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Ruing that "some people are trying to create an atmosphere of instability in the country", the Chief Minister reasoned that "any person or a community will be strengthened only when the country gets strengthened."

"If the country becomes weak, the individual and community both are weakened," cautioned the Chief Minister.

Claiming that "poverty was only a political issue for the previous governments of the SP, BSP and Congress" Mr Adityanath said "these governments never had an agenda for poverty alleviation".

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China was given a befitting reply in Doklam. The country's borders have become safer while strong action has been initiated against Naxalism and terrorism inside the country," said the Chief Minister.

"The Modi government has also initiated a number of welfare measures for the masses," he said, reiterating his appeal to let "the golden era" continue under PM Modi.