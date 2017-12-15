PM Urges Teamwork, Congress Seeks Apology In 'Pak Meet' Row: 10 Points

Winter session of parliament: PM Narendra Modi asked all parties to work together for a fruitful session

A short and delayed winter session began today and the main opposition Congress has vowed to extract an apology for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh and other party leaders colluded with Pakistani officials at a dinner in Delhi last week in an attempt to influence the Gujarat election. It sets the tone for a stormy session, with the ruling BJP asserting that there is no question of the Prime Minister apologising and that if anyone should, it is the Congress for holding a "secret meeting" with the Pakistanis.