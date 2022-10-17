PM To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers Again, Visit Kedarnath and Badrinath

On the day of Diwali, October 24, the PM will celebrate among soldiers. (file)

Days before Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. On the day of the festival, though, he will be among soldiers, as he has been doing for the last eight years.

The Prime Minister would first visit Kedarnath where he will perform a puja and assess the ongoing development projects there. He will then pay obeisance at the Badrinath Temple and review the projects taken up under the Badrinath master plan.

PM is scheduled to visit Kedarnath on October 21. After visiting the shrine, he will head to Badrinath on the same day.

On the day of Diwali, October 24, the PM will celebrate among soldiers. The PM has celebrated Diwali with soldiers every year since he was first elected.

The district administration had last week started its preparations for the PM's likely visit to the temples.

He is also likely to visit the border village of Maana and interact with the villagers and soldiers, news agency PTI had reported earlier quoting sources.

Since taking over as prime minister, PM Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014. He celebrated the festival with troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district twice -- in 2019 and 2021.