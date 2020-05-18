'Pray For Everyone's Safety': PM Reviews Measures On Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan: The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response measures and preparedness to tackle Cyclone Amphan, which is likely to cross West Bengal on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister, PK Sinha, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers.

"Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone 'Amphan.' The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government," he tweeted.

Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone ‘Amphan.' The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government. https://t.co/VJGCRE7jBO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2020

The Prime Minister took full stock of the situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a statement released by the government said.

"During the presentation of the response plan, DG NDRF informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. 24 other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country," it added.

Cyclone Amphan intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia islands on May 20, weather agency India Meteorological Department said.

"Amphan" (pronounced UM-PN) had turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and gathered more strength over the Bay of Bengal while moving slowly towards the coast. It has now intensified further into a super cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This has raised the likelihood of heavy rains and high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha. The state government has initiated the process of evacuating people from vulnerable areas.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 21.

With inputs from PTI