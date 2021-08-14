PM Says August 14 Will Be Observed As Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Underscoring that pain of partition can never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, a day before India's Independence Day.

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister stressed that the day will serve as a reminder to keep the social divisions at bay and strengthen the spirit of oneness.

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," the PM said in second tweet.