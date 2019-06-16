PM Receives Traditional Kyrgyz Hat, Coat As Gifts By President Jeenbekov

The Prime Minister's Office shared pictures of PM Modi wearing the white colour attire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a traditional hat and coat of Kyrgyzstan by their President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

In the Kyrgyz capital Bishkel, President Jeenbekov presented PM Modi a Kalpak - the traditional Kyrgyz hat, a Chapan - a traditional coat from Kyrgyzstan and a Samovar - a container to heat or boil water.

The Prime Minister's Office shared pictures of PM Modi wearing the white colour attire.

PM Modi held talks with the Kyrgyz President on Friday following the end of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit where the two countries decided to raise their relationship to the level of "strategic partnership".