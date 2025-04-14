PM, President Among Top Leaders Greet People Of Odisha On Odia New Year

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and a host of leaders on Monday greeted the people of the state on Odia New Year.

The day is also celebrated as Pana Sankranti in the state.

Taking to X, President Murmu, who hails from the state, said, "On the occasion of the holy Odia New Year, Pana Sankranti or Maha Bishuba Sankranti, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Odisha and to our Odia brothers and sisters living abroad. Pana Sankranti brings a message of love and peace to our society. This joyful festival also inspires us to work dedicatedly for our country. On this occasion, I wish everyone happiness and prosperity."

On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad. pic.twitter.com/nKsLBtpGYx — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people and said, "Best wishes on Odia New year." The PM also shared a sticker on his X post depicting the worship of the Tulsi plant by Odias and wrote, "Best wishes on Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring the fulfillment of all your dreams, and may happiness, harmony and prosperity prevail everywhere."

Best wishes on the Odia New Year! pic.twitter.com/87UvVNsIBd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X said, "Heartiest wishes to my sisters and brothers of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Sankranti. At the advent of the Odia New Year, may Mahaprabhu shower blessings of joy, well-being and affluence on all."

Heartiest wishes to my sisters and brothers of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Vishuba Sankranti. At the advent of the Odia New Year, may Mahaprabhu shower blessings of joy, well-being and affluence on all.



ମହାବିଷୁବ ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଅବସରରେ ମୋର ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଭଉଣୀ ଏବଂ ଭାଇମାନଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ… pic.twitter.com/edGenwr1bH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2025

"Hon'ble Governor @DrHariBabuK greets all on the occasion of Odia New year and holy Maha Bishuba Sankranti, Wish and pray Lord Jagannath for the bright future of all," the official X handle of the governor said.

Greeting people on Pana Sankranti, Chief Minsiter Mohan Charan Majhi said: "Today marks Odia New Year and Bishuba Sankranti. I extend my greetings to all Odias. We are committed to working with pride for Odisha and will continue our efforts with full dedication." Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik said, "Greeting the people of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Sankranti. Bande Utkal Janani." Leaders of different parties also greeted the people on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)