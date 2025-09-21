"GST Bachat Utsav Begins On Day 1 Of Navratri Tomorrow": PM Modi On GST Reforms

Hours ahead of the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation this evening and said two festivals are set to begin tomorrow -- Navratri and a GST Savings festival.

The Prime Minister began his much-awaited address to the nation by extending Navratri greetings to the country. "Tomorrow, the festival to worship Shakti, Navratri, is starting. My greetings to all of you. On the first day of Navratri, the country is taking a big step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

"Tomorrow, next-generation GST reforms will be rolled out. A GST savings festival is going to begin. Your savings will go up and you can buy your favourite items easily," he said, adding that the poor, the middle class, youngsters, women and traders would benefit immensely from the GST reforms.

"I congratulate crorers of countrymen over these reforms. These reforms will accelerate Bharat's growth story, enhance ease of doing business, attract greater investment, and ensure that every state becomes an equal partner in the nation's development," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that his government's 2017 move towards GST reforms was history. "For decades, our people were entangled in a web of different taxes. So, we made GST a priority in the national interest. We spoke to every stakeholder and addressed all concerns of the states. With the support of all states, this massive tax reform could be implemented," he said.

Reform, he said, is an ongoing process. "When the time changes, the country's needs change and next-generation reforms are required. Keeping the country's current reforms in mind, new reforms are being implemented," the Prime Minister said.