PM Modi Writes Poem In Gujarati Eulogising Sun On Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a poem singing glory of the Sun on Makar Sankranti, which says "today is the day to pay respect to the one relentless mover who travels without taking any break for the welfare of all".

PM Modi tweeted the poem written in Gujarati, his mother tongue, after greeting people on Makar Sankranti which was celebrated on Thursday.

The poem starts with glorifying the sky.

First few lines say "Aabh Ma Avsar ane Aabh Ma J Ambar, Suraj No Tap Same Aabh Ma ane Chandni Relai A J Aabh Ma (The sky gives us this occasion as it represents the entire horizon in which the Sun shines and the Moon also shines)".

The poem goes on to describe the stars, and says, "Those who have sky-high dreams can achieve higher goals, while those who have low level dreams are like stones and pebbles who face a lot of problems".

The poem then goes on to single out the Sun for high praise.

It says, "The Sun walks on the path of austerity, it travels relentlessly, without any break with a hope of doing good to others."

"Today is the day to offer tarpan (water) to the Sun, I bow down to the Sun," it further says.

PM Modi has penned many poems in the Gujarati language and released a book of poems also.

Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India's diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions.

"It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature," PM Modi tweeted.

He greeted people in various languages on Twitter as the harvest festival was celebrated acros the country.

Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter solstice month and the beginning of longer days.

It is known by various names in different parts of the country like Pongal, Magh Bihu and Poush Sankranti.

