PM Modi's Welfare Schemes Reached Poor Without Any Bias: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said that over the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes reached the neediest without any vote bank consideration.

Addressing meetings with beneficiaries and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), district development councils, block development councils and municipal council chairperson and members here, the minister of state for personnel said each of the pro-poor and public welfare schemes was designed in such a manner so as to reach the neediest or the last man in the last queue, regardless of caste, creed, religion or any vote consideration.

This is fully in tune with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Antyodaya, which means rise of the last person, he said.

Describing the PRIs and their representatives as the essential messengers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes, Mr Singh said that panches, sarpanches as well as the elected representatives in block and district councils have an opportunity to play a distinct role in reaching out to the last man in the last queue, at the grassroot level, and ensuring for providing him the benefit of each of the pro-poor and welfare schemes introduced during the last eight years.

Mr Singh told them to work in close coordination with district administration to ensure that no one should be left behind from every scheme for the welfare of the poor.

He said when PM Modi took over in May 2014, almost half of the country's population was deprived of facilities like toilets, housing, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts.

The minister said with "Sabka Prayas", the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100% saturation during the last eight years, and there is a new resolve to make India a frontline state in the world in the next 25 years of "Amrit Kaal", according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Mr Singh said the citizen-centric schemes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Aawas Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Har Ghar Jal, Ujjawala Yojana, Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat have reached every such household without any political consideration and other considerations and utmost care was taken to target the needy and disadvantaged sections of society by following the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas".

The Union minister said people are getting the benefits of welfare schemes without any discrimination, unlike in the past, when appeasement policy was rampant.

The minister emphasised that these welfare measures brought crores of people out of the clutches of abject poverty and gave them a life of dignity.

Mr Singh also asked elected representatives to work hard in the field to create awareness among the masses about the developmental works of Modi government during the last eight years and how it changed the national mood from despair to optimism.

He also emphasised that not a single charge of corruption was levelled against the Modi government till date and that the prime minister has succeeded in giving a transparent and delivery-oriented administration.



