PM Modi's Speech At UN General Assembly: Highlights

PM Modi at UNGA:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the United Nations General Assembly, on the last leg of his week-long US tour. During his stay, he held a series of bilateral meetings with several nations, including the US and Iran. PM Modi on Tuesday met US President Donald Trump at a bilateral meeting, where the two leaders discussed trade standoff. He met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the situation in the region. On the first day of his trip, PM Modi had addressed 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston, calling out Pakistan over cross-border terrorism. "They have made hatred towards India the centre of their agenda," he had said.

Highlights of PM Modi's speech at UN General Assembly:

It's a privilege to address the UN General Assembly on behalf of 130 crore Indians.

It is special because the world is celebrating 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The world's biggest elections were held in the world's biggest democracy. I was elected with the highest number of votes in the world.

When a developing nation successfully runs the world's biggest sanitation programme, builds 11 crore toilets in just five years, it sends an inspirational message to the world.

When a developing nation runs the world's health insurance scheme, covers 50 crore people, then it shows the world a new direction.

When a developing nation successfully runs the world's largest financial inclusion programme then it creates hope for all the world's poor.

When a developing nation runs the world's largest digital identity programmme, ensures them their rights, saves nearly $20 billion, it presents a new hope to the world.

Before coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations building: 'No more single use plastic'. I am delighted to tell you that we in India are running a huge campaign to stop single use plastic.

We are running a huge water conservation campaign.

In 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of independence, we will build 2 crore homes for the poor.

We are working not just for the welfare of our people, we are working for the welfare of the world. That's why our motto is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

We are working not to show off but out of a sense of responsibility.

The efforts may be ours but the results will be for the entire world.

Learning about other developing nations only strengthens my resolve to work more for my country's progress.

The issues India is raising, the new institutions India is forming for the world, they are a response to the crises in front of the world today.

