Dinner With Putin, Interaction With Indian Community: PM Modi's Russia Sked

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host a private dinner for PM Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host a private dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's two-day visit to Moscow. PM Modi's visit comes at the invitation of the Russian President for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

During his stay, PM Modi will also interact with the Indian community in Russia and visit the Kremlin the following day.

Sharing insights into the visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted the frequent communication between the two leaders since their informal meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in 2022. "The 21st annual summit took place in New Delhi in December 2021.

Subsequently, the leaders met in September 2022 in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. They have maintained regular contact through numerous phone conversations over the years," Mr. Kwatra stated.

The visit will include initial discussions between the leaders followed by broader delegation-level talks led by the Prime Minister and the Russian President. The discussions will encompass a comprehensive review of the extensive ties between India and Russia.