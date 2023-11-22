'Congress Took Revenge...': PM Modi's Open Letter To People Of Rajasthan

PM Modi alleged the Congress has made Rajasthan the number one state in crimes. (File)

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote an open letter to the people of Rajasthan, promising to take the state to newer heights and accusing the Congress government of causing unimaginable damage to the state's reputation.

"It seems as if the Congress has taken revenge for some old enmity with Rajasthan in these five years," he said and claimed the people of the state are embarrassed by the Ashok Gehlot government.

Attacking the Congress government over a range of issues, including crime against women and corruption, PM Modi alleged the ruling party has made Rajasthan the number one state in crimes.

Because of its appeasement policy, the Congress government has avoided taking action against criminals and gave a free hand to anti-social elements in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister claimed.

"Today, the situation is such that even following one's faith has become difficult in Rajasthan."

"Rajasthan is the land of those who sacrificed their lives for the respect of women power. But the last five years became the most unsafe years for women power in Rajasthan. Therefore, today the women of Rajasthan have resolved to uproot this Congress government,” PM Modi said.

He claimed that the BJP on the other hand has always thought about the development and prosperity of the state. After the BJP forms government in Rajasthan, water resources will be the government's top priority, PM Modi said.

"Our vision is the path of effort, prestige and progress. The coming BJP government in Rajasthan will work as a double-engine government. For this double engine government, fast development, respect for the poor and a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption will be the basic mantras of good governance," PM Modi added.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)