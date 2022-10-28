PM Proposes 'One Nation, One Uniform For Police': 'Not Trying To Impose'

The PM also said police and intelligence agencies should cooperate with each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed the idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police, in yet another pitch to have uniformity among various forces. He said it was "just an idea" and not an imposition and asked the states to think about it as just a suggestion.

"The 'One Nation, One Uniform' for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in five, 50, or 100 years. But let's give it a thought," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, addressing a "Chintan Shivir" of state home ministers, said he thinks that the identity of the police across the country could be identical.

PM Modi also advocated close cooperation among the states to tackle crimes and criminals.

He also seconded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for uniform law and order policy. "Cooperative federalism was not only the feeling of the Constitution but also the responsibility of the states and the Centre," he added.

The PM said even though law and order is a state subject as per the Constitution, they are equally linked with the unity and integrity of the country.

He said every state should learn, get inspired by each other and work together for internal security.

"Working together by states for internal security is a constitutional mandate as well as responsibility towards the nation," he said.

He said all agencies - both central as well states - should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcomes and protection to the common man

He also urged the state governments to review old laws and amend them to the current context as he batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security.

Referring to the circulation of fake news, PM Modi said fact-checking of fake news is a must and technology plays a big role in this.

"People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them," he said.

The PM said police and intelligence agencies should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcomes and protection to the common man.

He said the good old system of generating human intelligence by the police and security agencies should be strengthened for achieving better results.

PM Modi asked the states not to look at the budget while selecting the technology as "investment in today's technology is a saving in the future".

The idea of having one uniform for the entire police force did not gain traction within various police forces who feel the distinction is needed among various forces as it identifies one from another.

"There is so much diversity in our country North East has colder climate Rajasthan is hot in South we have humidity how can we have the same uniform for all and moreover one can identify a uniform with a force so it's a useless exercise," a senior DG ranking official remarked.