PM Modi's Niece Seeks BJP Ticket To Contest Ahmedabad Civic Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Sonal Modi has sought a ticket from the ruling BJP in Gujarat to fight the upcoming civic body polls in Ahmedabad city.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Sonal Modi said she has sought the ticket, from Bodakdev ward of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, in her capacity as a BJP worker, not as a relative of the PM, and claimed she fulfills criteria for nomination.

Sonal Modi, a homemaker in her late 30s, is the daughter of PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, who owns a fair price shop in the city and is also the president of the Gujarat Fair Price Shops Association.

The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders and workers will not be considered for ticket allocation for the upcoming polls.

"I have sought ticket from reserved women seat in Bodakdev ward. I was active as a BJP worker in the past but took a break to raise my children.

"Now, since my children have grown up, I can dedicate more time for people. That is the reason I have decided to jump into electoral fray," Sonal Modi said.

"Though the BJP has set some criteria, I believe I qualify for the ticket. I have sought the ticket in my capacity as a BJP worker, not as a relative of the PM.

"Even if I am not given the ticket, I will remain active in the party as a dedicated worker," she said.

Meanwhile, Prahlad Modi backed his daughter's decision to seek party nod to fight polls, saying all his family members are free to take their own decisions.

"This is not a case of nepotism. My family never used Narendra Modi's name for our own benefit. We all earn our own bread and butter. Even I run a ration shop.

"I have not visited Narendra Modi's bungalow after he became the PM, let alone my children," said Prahlad Modi.

Notably, BJP's state parliamentary board is still in the process of finalising candidates for local body elections in Gujarat.

On February 1, the BJP had said it will not give poll tickets to relatives of party leaders.

Also, the ruling party had said it will not consider BJP workers who are above the age of 60 and those who have finished three terms as councillors for ticket allocation.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, will take place on February 21, while voting in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.