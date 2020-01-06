'Don't Be Pessimistic': On New Year, PM's Message Of Hope To Industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to industrialists at the beginning of the year, said they should "shun pessimism and be hopeful". The government, he said, would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them in its attempt to expand business in every corner of the country.

Speaking at centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers, PM Modi said that the government is anti-industry is just false propaganda.

"Some people put their energy to create an image that the government of India is walking after businessmen with stick in its hand. It is a false propaganda that action against some dishonest and corrupt is being portrayed as strictness by Indian (enforcement) agencies," he said.

The government's target to nearly double the economy to $5 trillion is just a phase and the actual targets are bigger and higher, he said.

The entrepreneurs of the country, he said, are impatient for development. "Today, when we are entering a new year, a new decade, I have no hesitation in saying that this decade will be for Indian entrepreneurs," the Prime Minister said.

The government, he said, will make every effort to create an environment conducive to business.

"1,500 laws have been repealed. Criminal proceedings against industry in company laws have been decriminalised. Similar efforts are being made in labour laws," he added. Corporate tax has been reduced to their lowest and attempts are being made to bring transparency, efficiency and accountability in tax system.

"The Indian industry, under transparent system, without any fear and hassle, should move ahead and create wealth for the nation and themselves. This has been our effort," he added.