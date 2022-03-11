PM's Grand Roadshow In Gujarat After BJP's Stupendous Election Wins

PM Modi's roadshow comes just a day after BJP won in 4 out of 5 states.

A day after a spectacular victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and retaining power in three other states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached the next poll-bound state - Gujarat - to a grand welcome. The PM is in his home state on a two-day visit to participate in several official events. He will address the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan this evening, which over one lakh representatives from the three tiers of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state will attend.

Riding in an open jeep decorated with floral garlands, PM Modi waved to the hundreds of supporters and admirers who gathered by the roadside as his roadshow began from the airport to Kamalam, BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar. Kamalam is around 10 km from the airport.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Patil were seen flanking PM Modi in the vehicle.

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held at the end of this year, though the dates haven't been announced yet.

"Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend," he tweeted yesterday.

Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend. https://t.co/myLysd2ej3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2022

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation at 11 am. He will also deliver the first Convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest. At around 6:30 PM on March 12, he will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion, a media release from his office said.

His roadshow comes just a day after BJP won in 4 out of 5 states including the politically vital Uttar Pradesh. BJP also retained power in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the party secured 47 seats out of 70 seats.

In Goa, BJP won 20 seats out of 40 and got the support of independent candidates while in Manipur, the ruling BJP coalition bagged 31 seats out of 60.