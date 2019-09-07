When Space Is Created For Dialogue, Room For Conflict Disappears: PM Modi

PM Modi said he was proud to belong to India that considered the world as its family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said when space is created for dialogue, the room for conflict disappears.

He also said that at a time when "parochial ideologies" were on the rise, the Indian culture showed the way in balancing both national interests and global well-being.

The prime minister was addressing the latest edition of "Samvad" (dialogue), being held in Mongolia, via video bridge.

"Samvad" is a global Hindu-Buddhist initiative for conflict avoidance and environment consciousness.

The idea to hold the dialogue was conceived by PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Swami Vivekananda advocated dialogue as a conflict-avoidance model for differing faiths. The spirit of dialogue is not exclusive, it has ample space for other, often differing points of view. The moment we begin accepting the points of others and provide that space for debate as well as discussion, the room for conflict disappears," PM Modi said.

Addressing the programme, the Prime Minister said he was proud to belong to India that considered the world as its family.

"When we believe in this principle, we cannot even think of conflict. But at a time when parochial ideologies (are) on the rise, our culture shows the way in balancing both national interests and global well-being. For this, we take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, who said it was impossible for one to be an internationalist without being a nationalist," he said.

The "wise Bapu" (Mahatma Gandhi), PM Modi said, had cautioned against societies seeking profit at the cost of the other and dreamed of an India that would work for humanity at large.

"The 21st-century India is doing precisely that. We are catering to the national challenges, along with a strong emphasis on making our world better," he said.

