PM Wants Names Of Absentee Ministers On Parliament Duty Today: Sources

PM Narendra Modi also urged lawmakers to "work in mission mode"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tore into ministers who had skipped parliament duty and asked for a list of absentees by this evening.

At a weekly meeting of the BJP parliamentary party, PM Modi asked for the names of ministers who had been absent despite being rostered for parliament duty.

The Prime Minister advised his party's parliamentarians to "work beyond the sphere of politics," according to BJP leaders present at the meeting.

Stressing on the water crisis, PM Modi reportedly asked lawmakers to sit with officials in their constituencies and discuss people's issues.

"MPs must do some unique work in their constituencies, work with the local administration and participate in social work," PM Modi reportedly counselled lawmakers.

He also urged lawmakers to "work in mission mode" to tackle disease like tuberculosis and leprosy.

Even earlier this month, the Prime Minister had berated party lawmakers for skipping parliament.

At another parliamentary party meeting, he had expressed dismay over the conduct of lawmakers like veteran BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya, who assaulted an official with a cricket bat and later showed no remorse.

Such people should be expelled from the party without exception, "no matter whose son", the prime minister said.

