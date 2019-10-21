PM Modi Tweets Tamil Version Of His Poem; Kollywood Says 'Thank You'

PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the ruins at Mamallapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tamil version of a poem that he wrote after visiting a picturesque, rocky heritage site in the coastal state has won praise from actors in Kollywood or the Tamil film industry. PM Modi took Chinese President Xi Jinping for a sightseeing of the seaside "Shore Temple" and surrounding ruins - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - in Mamallapuram on October 12.

After President Xi left for China, PM Modi tweeted a long poem in Hindi that he composed after taking inspiration from his visit to the seaside ruins. Its translation in Tamil - the world's oldest language - came a week later.

"Here is a Tamil translation of the poem I wrote while I was at the picturesque shores of Mamallapuram a few days ago," PM Modi tweeted.

Here is a Tamil translation of the poem I wrote while I was at the picturesque shores of Mamallapuram a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/85jlzNL0Jm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2019

"Saluting nature is saluting God. Bcoz nature is the Almighty! Great! Hon Narendra Modi sir! Thank you on behalf our nation, for your lovable poem on mahab ocean!" Tamil actor Vivekh, a Padmashree awardee who has done over 500 films, tweeted.

PM Modi replied: "Thank you Vivek! Respect for nature is a key part of our ethos. Nature manifests divinity and greatness. The scenic shores of Mamallapuram and the morning calm provided perfect moments to express some of my thoughts."

"Amazing love of our Hon. Narendra Modi ji for Tamil. We all must celebrate his love and support to our language. Thank you sir," G Dhananjayan, a producer and distributor who founded the film institute BOFTA, tweeted.

Replying to him, PM Modi said, "Glad to be expressing myself in the world's oldest language, which has nurtured a vibrant culture. The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."

In his tweet on October 13 when PM Modi shared the poem in Hindi, he said it was about his "conversation" with the ocean and it carried the "world of my feelings".

While he was at Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram, PM Mod had shared a few photos of him walking and exercising on the beach. He shared a three-minute video of him "plogging" or jogging and picking up litter on the beach, in what was seen as sending an awareness message about his government's behavioural change programme, Swachh Bharat Mission.

