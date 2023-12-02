PM Modi To Witness Navy's Operational Demonstrations On Monday

PM Modi will attend programme marking Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the Indian Navy's "operational demonstrations" involving ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from the Tarkarli beach in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on Monday, the defence ministry has said.

The Navy will showcase its combat capabilities as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

The prime minister is also scheduled to unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Rajkot Fort.

The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on December 4. At around 4:15 PM, the prime minister will reach Sindhudurg, Maharashtra and unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort," the ministry said on Saturday.

"After that, the prime minister will attend the programme marking Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg.

"The prime minister will also witness the 'operational demonstrations' by Indian Navy's ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg," the ministry said in a statement.

"Every year, on the occasion of Navy Day, there is a tradition of organising 'operational demonstrations' by the Indian Navy's ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces," it added.

The defence ministry said these demonstrations provide an opportunity to people to witness various facets of the multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy.

"It highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security to the public, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens," it said.

