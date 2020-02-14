PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Sunday, Will Launch Over 30 Projects

PM Modi will also address a public rally in Varanasi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday, where he will launch over 30 projects, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

PM Modi will launch a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital and flag off Maha Kaal Express, the first overnight private train in the country that will connect three pilgrimage spots: Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister will also unveil a statue of RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Over 200 artisans have worked for a year to complete the statue.

PM Modi will inaugurate a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital at Banaras Hindu University and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital, also at the university.

The prime minister will inaugurate a two-day ''Kashi Ek Roop Anek'' event at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul, showcasing products from all over Uttar Pradesh. He would also interact with buyers and artisans coming from the United States, England and Australia.

According to officials in Varanasi, PM Modi will also address a public rally and inaugurate Chowkaghat-Lehartara over-bridge. He will also inaugurate the Vedic Science Centre at BHU.