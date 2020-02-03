PM's Assam Visit On Friday, First Since Cancelled Visit Amid CAA Protests

PM Narendra Modi had cancelled his visit to Assam in January amid anti-CAA protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 7, weeks after he cancelled his visit to the state in the wake of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that have been going on since December last year.

Assam has been in the grip of protests against the government's new citizenship law, which for the first time makes religion a criterion for getting Indian citizenship. Student bodies like the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and North East Students' Union (NESO) had warned that PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah will face protests anywhere in the northeast.

PM Modi had cancelled his visit to Assam for the launch of "Khelo India Youth Games" in Guwahati.

According to reports, Amit Shah was also invited to the event but he didn't attend.

The country has been witnessing protests since December last year, when the government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that makes it easier for non-Muslims migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. Critics say that the law is against the secular principles of the country and is likely to pose a threat to the country's Muslim community when implemented in coordination with the National Register of Citizens.

The government, however, is showing no signs of backing down on the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Let me say this here and now that the law will not be withdrawn no matter who protests... We are not scared of opposition. We were born in it," Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said last month.

The government maintains that those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act have been "tricked" by opposition parties into thinking that it's intended to victimise the country's resident Muslims.

Last year, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Assam was cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests. "Both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted.