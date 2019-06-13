PM Modi To Leave For Shanghai Summit, Won't Use Pak Airspace: 10 Points

The SCO meet will be PM Modi's first international summit after re-election. (File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today leave for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO summit, which is being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The summit will be keenly watched for any interaction between PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, who are expected to come face to face for the first time. The foreign ministry has ruled out any bilateral meet - New Delhi's views on talks and terror not going hand in hand has gained strength after terror attack in Pulwama. On Wednesday evening, after the ministry said PM Modi won't fly over Pakistan on his way to Bishkek -- a move seen as a snub -- Islamabad said its airspace was open for the VVIP flight. Pakistan had closed its airspace in February after the Balakot air strikes.