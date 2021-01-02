PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Permanent Campus Of IIM Sambalpur Today

PM Modi will lay foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur, Odisha. (File)

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur on 2nd January 2021, via video conferencing," said the Prime Minister's Office.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) via video conferencing.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh also took part in the ceremony.

LHPs will be constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.