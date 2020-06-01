'Historic Decisions' Expected In Cabinet Meet Shortly: Government Sources

A "historic decision" is expected when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's full cabinet meets shortly, the first after the government marked the first anniversary of its second term.

The Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also expected to meet.

The top security panel is likely to discuss the standoff with China in Ladakh while the economic affairs committee is likely to discuss an economic revival plan after "Unlock1" today, which marks a significant easing of the nationwide lockdown with the reopening of various sectors including malls, restaurants and places of worship