PM Modi To Campaign In Gujarat On Sunday, First Visit After Poll Dates Are Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to Gujarat this Sunday, his first visit since the announcement of poll dates for his home state.

The polls in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for over two decades, will vote in two phases - on December 1 and 5.

The votes in Gujarat will be counted on the same day as Himachal Pradesh - December 8 - despite the two-week gap in the announcement of dates for the two states.

The Sunday visit comes a week after the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy that killed 135.