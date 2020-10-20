PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 6 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted that he will address the nation at 6 pm today.

The Prime Minister did not specify but many speculated he would speak on the coronavirus situation in the country on the verge of a series of festivals and the approaching winter.

This will be his seventh address to the nation since he announced a strict lockdown in March-end to check the spread of the coronavirus. Since June, the nation has been exiting the restrictions in phases in order to reopen the economy.

Experts have raised concerns that alongside the unlock rules, the festival season may lead to a surge in infections.

India's COVID-19 tally is close to 76 lakhs but for the first time in nearly three months, the country has recorded less than 50,000 new cases in a day. The health ministry reported 46,790 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, which takes the overall cases to 75,97,063.

The last time new Covid cases were below 50,000 was on July 23, when India recorded 45,720 new cases in a day.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



The government recently said the country has crossed its coronavirus peak as its daily average cases have tapered against a high of more than 90,000 daily cases logged in mid-September.

PM Modi said India has one of the highest recovery rates because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. He added that the country is already working on putting a well-established vaccine delivery mechanism in place.

"Today we are seeing a decline in the number of cases per day and in the growth rate of cases. India has one of the highest recovery rates--88 per cent. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown when the total cases were just a few hundred," the PM said.